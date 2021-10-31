India vs New Zealand: It’s a DO-or-DIE clash for Virat Kohli’s team in T20 World Cup, here’s why

After suffering a loss against Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led side find themselves in a must-win situation against New Zealand.

India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will come into the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan.

Notably, Team India have never defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, but if there was any time for this record to be broken, it is now if the side wants to reach the semi-finals stage.

We exactly know how to approach the matches ahead.#TeamIndia captain @imVkohli on how the side will go about their upcoming #T20WorldCup games. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lChCoNorCQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2021

Six teams - New Zealand, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Scotland, and Namibia are placed in Group 2 and the top two sides will progress to the semifinals. Hence, the Sunday's match is a virtual quarter-final for both India and New Zealand, and the team which fails to emerge victorious today will be practically out of the tournament given that Pakistan have virtually qualified for the semi-final stage after beating India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in their three games so far.

So, as per the current scenario only one other team from the Group 2 can make it to the next stage of the tournament.

Head to head:

New Zealand holds the edge over India in all T20Is. In 16 meetings, it has managed an 8-6 (win-loss) record over India - a success rate of 56.25 being the best for any nation against the Men in Blue in the format.

Last five meetings:

2021 WTC Final: New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in Southampton

2019 WC semi-final: New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in Manchester

2016 T20 WC: New Zealand beat India by 47 runs in Nagpur

2007 T20 WC: New Zealand beat India by 10 runs in Johannesburg

2003 WC: India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in Centurion

Road ahead:

Though the current Indian team have surprised everyone with bad performances from time to time in the last few years, they have also shown that they have the capability to make roaring comebacks. Whether it was against Australia or England, this Indian team has made stunning comebacks whenever their ability is questioned.

It will be quite challenging but Virat Kohli's brigade has the talent and ability to pass a certain litmus test over Kane Williamson's boys.