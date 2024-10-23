Advertisement
IND VS NZ LIVE STREAMING

IND VS NZ FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Pune Match Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV And Online?

IND VS NZ FREE Live Streaming: The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND VS NZ FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Pune Match Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV And Online?

IND VS NZ FREE Live Streaming: The Indian team will be facing New Zealand in the second Test of the three-match series in Pune. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team witnessed a massive defeat in the first Test that transpired in Bengaluru as the Blackcaps recorded an eight-wicket victory. The Indian team also got restricted to just 46 runs which was also their lowest total.

The Indian team will look to bounce back in order to qualify for the World Test Championship final. New Zealand on the other hand will look to continue their winning run in the second Test which is slated to take place in Pune.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming details

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test be held?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test be played?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be played from October 24, Thursday.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 24.

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be aired live on the Sports18 network.

How to live stream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

Fans can livestream the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test on the JioCinema app and website.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.

