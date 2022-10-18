NewsCricket
IND VS NZ

India vs New Zealand warm-up T20 World Cup 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match online and on TV?

Here’s all you need to know about India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs New Zealand warm-up T20 World Cup 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match online and on TV?

Rohit Sharma's Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in their last warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday. India won their last warm-up match against Australia. The major positives for Team India are the fifties by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav while the comeback of Mohammed Shami was a key highlight. Rohit might look to give R Ashwin and Deepak Hooda some game time in the last warm-up match

Also Read: Pakistan likely to boycott ODI World Cup 2023 in India: Reports

Match Details

India vs New Zealand 

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up match

October 19, Wednesday

The Gabba

1:30 PM IST

Ahead of Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match India vs New Zealand be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match India vs New Zealand begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

India vs New Zealand warm-up match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand warm-up match?

India vs New Zealand warm-up match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Full Squad

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, MJ Guptill, Kane Williamson(C), Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, LH Ferguson, AF Milne

India

Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, KL Rahul, HH Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, M Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, S Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, HV Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Saurabh Kumar

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Ind vs NZIND vs NZ warm-up matchT20 World Cup 2022India vs New ZealandInd vs NZ LiveIND vs NZ Live StreamingIND vs NZ TV TimingIND vs Nz newsIND vs NZ updatesIndia vs New Zealand news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!