India vs New Zealand warm-up T20 World Cup 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match online and on TV?

Rohit Sharma's Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in their last warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday. India won their last warm-up match against Australia. The major positives for Team India are the fifties by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav while the comeback of Mohammed Shami was a key highlight. Rohit might look to give R Ashwin and Deepak Hooda some game time in the last warm-up match

Also Read: Pakistan likely to boycott ODI World Cup 2023 in India: Reports

Match Details

India vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up match

October 19, Wednesday

The Gabba

1:30 PM IST

Ahead of Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match India vs New Zealand be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match India vs New Zealand begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India vs New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

India vs New Zealand warm-up match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand warm-up match?

India vs New Zealand warm-up match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Full Squad

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, MJ Guptill, Kane Williamson(C), Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, LH Ferguson, AF Milne

India

Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, KL Rahul, HH Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, B Kumar, M Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, S Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, HV Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Saurabh Kumar