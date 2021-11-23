India vs New Zealand: Will R Ashwin open bowling for India in 1st Test? Spinner drops a hint

India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series from 25 November at Kanpur.

Two days before the Test, India suffered a huge blow ahead of the two Tests as opening batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to muscle strain in his left thigh.

With Rahul out, BCCI announced that Suryakumar Yadav has been added to India's squad and it will be interesting to see who plays in the first Test. It will be a toss up between two Mumbai players - Surya and Shreyas Iyer - for the slot in the middle order, as with Rahul gone expect Shubman Gill to open innings with Mayank Agarwal.

Ashwin bowls with new ball in nets

Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing his first Test since June.

The senior off-spinner, who is on the cusp of becoming India's third highest wicket-taker in traditional format was seen bowling with a new ball.

Ashwin has opened the bowling in Test matches for India earlier also and New Zealand team might not find it easy if Ajinkya Rahane decides to unleash him first up.

Later when he batted, coach Dravid watched his net session and also walked up to him to share some tips about his back-lift.

India are expected to play three spinners. Axar Patel, who took 27 wickets in his debut series earlier this year, seems better placed than Jayant Yadav to make it as third spinner alongside Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

With inputs from PTI