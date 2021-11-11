India vs New Zealand: Yuzvendra Chahal enters quarantine ahead of T20I series, see pics

Team India ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday (November 11) entered quarantine ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to commence from November 17.

Chahal, who was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Haryana in Vadodara, arrived in Jaipur on Thursday and he will spend three days in quarantine before entering the Team India bio-bubble.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old spinner took to Instagram to share a couple of selfies after entering quarantine. Chahal captioned the post, ‘#quarantinelife #day1’.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed all players for New Zealand series to assemble by November 13 in Jaipur, where the first T20I will be played. All will have to spend three days in quarantine before joining Team India’s bio-bubble for 1st T20 on Nov 17, as per report by Insidesport.

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI announced the squad for the T20I series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma was on Tuesday was officially appointed India's new T20 captain replacing Virat Kohli, who has been rested from the series.

The new-look team also has IPL's highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad and top wicket-taker Harshal Patel in the squad of 16 along with Venkatesh Iyer, who is seen as a potential all-round replacement for the injury-ravaged Hardik Pandya.

Team India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.