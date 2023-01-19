India vs NZ 1st ODI: Shardul Thakur REVEALS how Virat Kohli advice helped him dismiss Michael Bracewell in final over

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell smashed a record-breaking 140 off just 78 balls to almost take his side to an unlikely win after they were reduced to 131 for 6 chasing 350 to win in the first ODI against India in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18). The equation came down to 20 off the final over with only one wicket left and Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur was handed the ball. The first ball of the over was smashed for a six while the second one was a wide, the equation came down to 13 off 5 balls.

However, off the next ball, Thakur was brave enough to bowl a yorker and Bracewell was trapped in front as the Black Caps innings ended 12 runs short of the target. It ended India’s five-match ODI losing streak to New Zealand as well. Thakur revealed how it was former skipper Virat Kohli’s advice which helped him bag the final wicket.

“Virat Kohli bhai asked me bowl a Yorker length to get a batsman out,” Thakur said on Star Sports after India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bracewell hit 140 off 78 balls and nearly took New Zealand over the line. His innings was laced with 12 sixes and 12 fours.

“We were just trying to give ourselves a chance (by building a partnership after six wickets). Unfortunately we fell short right at the end. Once Mitchell (Santner) and I managed to settle, we started believing. We weren’t trying to win it then, just wanted to take it deep to give us a chance. We left too much to do at the end,” Bracewell said on his 162-run stand with Mitchell Santner.

“It's early on in my international career so I don't have a lot of footage of these bowlers but I try to get a feel of what they bowl. Once Mitch and I got ourselves settled, we weren't talking too much about winning, we wanted to take it deep and give ourselves a chance,” Bracewell added.