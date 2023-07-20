India Vs Pakistan: Arch-Rivals To Face Off In 4 Possible Matches In 45 Days, Check Date, Venue, Time, Free Live Streaming Details HERE

Cricket fans around the world are in for a treat as arch-rival are set to face off in a series of matches in the months of September and October this year. With the Asia Cup 2023 full schedule being officially announced on Wednesday, fans can look forward to possible four India vs Pakistan matches in 45 days between September 2 and October 15, 2023.

The first of these matches will be Asia Cup 2023 opener for both the sides on September 2 at Kandy. If both the teams move up in to the Super 4 stages, they will again face off on September 10 at Kandy.

A possible third match in Asia Cup 2023 can take place if both India and Pakistan qualify for the final The final of Asia Cup is scheduled for September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.



That’s not all as the biggest of these four encounters is set to take place at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The bitter rivals – Rohit Sharma’s Team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan – will face off in the ODI World Cup 2023 match on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India and Pakistan all set to face each other 4 times in 44 days:



_2nd September - Asia Cup 2023.

_10th September - Asia Cup 2023.

_17th September - Asia Cup 2023.

_15th October - ODI World Cup 2023.



4 India vs Pakistan Match - This is going to be Crazy and Amazing! pic.twitter.com/vuPdQ7WHs0 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 19, 2023

India vs Pakistan head-to-head

India and Pakistan have faced off in 132 matches against each other in ODI matches. Out of these, Team India have won 55 matches while Pakistan have won 73 games while 4 have ended in no-result.

In ODI World Cup though, Team India have never lost a match to Pakistan dating back to 1992. The two sides have played in 7 matches in the World Cup and India have won all of them, the last one at the 2019 ODI World Cup.

India vs Pakistan match schedule in 2023

September 2 – Asia Cup 2023 league match – Kandy (130pm onwards)

September 10 – Possible Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match – Kandy (130pm onwards)

September 17 – Possible Asia Cup 2023 Final – Colombo (130pm onwards)

October 2 – ODI World Cup 2023 league match – Ahmedabad (2pm onwards)

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 matches for free?

The India vs Pakistan matches in Asia Cup 2023 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar app.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match for free?

The India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar app.