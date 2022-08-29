Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya proved to be the hero for his side in the explosive India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Hardik scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls and smashed a six in the final over to secure a five-wicket win for Rohit Sharma’s side over Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

Hardik was named the ‘Player of the match’ after picking up three crucial wickets with the ball as Pakistan were bundled out for 147 after batting first. Chasing a target of 148, Hardik hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs to take India home with two balls to spare.

His stellar performance has won everyone’s hearts. Hailing him as a ‘star’, Hardik’s wife and actor Natasa took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and captioned it as ‘proud’. She added a red heart emoji and star emoji to the caption.

In the 19th over, Hardik smashed three boundaries and took India to near the win as they needed seven runs in six balls. In the last over Nawaz gave a big blow to the Indian team as he dismissed Jadeja after scoring 35 runs in 29 balls.

Dinesh Karthik then came to bat. Hardik then smashed a huge six on the fourth delivery of the last ball and took his team home by five wickets against Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Hardik starred with the ball, picking three for 25 in his four overs to restrict Pakistan to 147.Hardik has been in superb form ever since he has come back to the Indian team in full force.

“It’s important to assess the situation and use your weapons,” Pandya said in the post-match presentation. “The hard lengths particularly. But you have to use them wisely. When it comes to batting, the chances I take when executing, I’m likelier to pull it off when I’m calmer. I knew they had Nawaz waiting to bowl, and while we needed 7, even if we needed 15 I would have fancied by chances.”

(with ANI inputs)