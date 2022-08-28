India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: IND vs PAK Head-to-Head RECORDS and stats

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head: Before the all-important Asia Cup 2022 clash, India and Pakistan have locked horns on nine occasions in T20I matches. India has an edge overall, with wins in seven matches out of these. Pakistan has won only two.

But the last time these two met was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, in which India suffered a humiliating ten-wicket defeat. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi destroyed the Indian top order with two quick strikes. Contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs but knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (79 not out) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (68 not out) meant that Men-in-Blue succumbed to a shocking defeat. India will be looking forward to putting up a big fight this time around.

Their first meeting was in the 2007 T20 World Cup, in which India won after a bowl out. The two teams have met 14 times in the Asia Cup, and India, yet again, have a superior record of 8-5 over Babar Azam’s side.

IND vs PAK Head to Head in T20Is:

Matches: 9

India Won: 7

Pakistan Won: 2

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head in Asia Cup:

Matches: 14

India Won: 8

Pakistan Won: 5

No Result: 1

TOP Performers

Virat Kohli is the most prolific run-scorer in T20Is against Pakistan with 311 runs in seven matches with an average of 77.75. He also scored a fifty in the previous meeting. In the bowling department, former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has picked up 11 wickets in six games with an average of 16.18 and has a four-wicket haul.

India vs Pakistan in all T20 Matches

September 14, 2007 – India won via bowl out (Durban)

September 24, 2007 – India won by 5 runs (Johannesburg)

September 30, 2012 – India won by 8 wickets (Colombo)

December 25, 2012 – Pakistan won by 5 wickets (Bengaluru)

December 28, 2012 – India won by 11 runs (Ahmedabad)

March 21, 2014 – India won by 7 wickets (Mirpur)

February 27, 2016 – India won by 5 wickets (Mirpur)

March 19, 2016 – India won by 6 wickets (Kolkata)

October 24, 2021 – Pakistan won by 10 wickets (Dubai)