India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in their first game of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. As soon as the toss happened, cricket fans around the world started searching for Shaheen Afridi in the playing XI. However, Pakistan speedster, who took the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit and KL Rahul, the last time these two teams faced each other. Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup after being advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. Afridi is enjoying the match from the stands.

Shaheen Afridi in the stands:#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XVf2q1TNOj — hasbulla rakhta hun khulla (@FarziGhalib) August 28, 2022

Afridi will miss the Asia Cup as well as the home series against England but is expected to return before the New Zealand T20I tri-series and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. He had copped a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists advised rest for 4-6 weeks following latest scans, which effectively ruled Shaheen out of the two big series. “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team," PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said.

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October. “PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.”

Shaheen will remain with the Pakistan squad as he completes his rehabilitation. PCB will announce a replacement for Shaheen for the Asia Cup soon.

Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.