Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a little over week’s time at the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on August 28. This will be the first clash between Rohit Sharma’s India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan since the T20 World Cup 2021 clash at the same venue, where India lost by 10 wickets.

After IPL 2022, Team India has enjoyed an impressive run in the shortest format of the game, defeating England and West Indies in away T20Is while drawing 2-2 against South Africa at home (decider match abandoned due to rain). Pakistan, meanwhile, have played only one T20I in 2022 (against Australia in April), where the side faced a three-wicket defeat.

However, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed believes that the team will have an upper hand against India when the two sides lock horn in Dubai next week. Sarfaraz believes India have played good cricket over the past few months but Pakistan understand the conditions in UAE better.

“The first match of any tournament sets the tone of the campaign. Our first game is against India. Definitely, our morale would be higher because when we met the last time, Pakistan defeated India at the same venue. Pakistan know the condition very well because we have played PSL here and many home series as well. Yes, India have played in IPL here but they don't have that much experience of playing in this conditions,” Sarfaraz said in an interaction with Sports Paktv.

“It is important for Pakistan to have a fit Shaheen Shah Afridi. If you look at their current team, they have been playing good cricket. But our team, especially in the shortest format, have been playing good,” he added.

Pakistan clinched the three-match ODI series against Netherlands on Thursday (August 18) with a seven-wicket win in the second ODI. While India thrashed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the first ODI on Thursday.