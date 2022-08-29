It was a special occasion for former India captain Virat Kohli, who became the first Indian batter to play in 100 T20I matches when he stepped on the field for the all-important India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Kohli regained a semblance of form, coming into bat at No. 3 after opener KL Rahul was dismissed for first-ball duck.

Kohli scored 35 as Rohit Sharma’s Team India managed to chase down 148 to win with five wickets and two balls to spare thanks to Hardik Pandya’s explosive 33 off 17 balls. After the match, Kohli was seen interacting with star of viral Twitter meme Momin Saqib from Pakistan.

Momin posted a video of his interaction with Kohli in Dubai on Instagram. WATCH the video here…

After the contest Momin Saqib, was seen chatting with Virat Kohli and congratulated him for the win. He said, “Congratulations for the win. Today was a sad day, but hope we meet in the final again.”

The video was posted by Momin Saqib on his Instagram handle and was captioned, “A great sportsman and a humble personality. Good to see you back in form.”

Saqib had gained fame for his remarks on the Pakistan team after India beat them in the 2019 ODI World Cup league match. He had hilariously criticised Pakistani batters for their performance and eating habits outside the stadium and was seen very emotional in video that was an internet hit.

Kohli showed signs of a comeback on a tricky Dubai track with a composed knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 opener after being dropped off the second ball of debutant pacer Naseem Shah. The former India captain hammered 35 off 34 balls with one six and three fours before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.