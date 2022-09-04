India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the game changer in the group stage match in the Asia Cup 2022 last Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma's side is all set to take on Babar Azam's side once again in the Super 4s. Ahead of the much-awaited game former Pakistan legend, Wasim Akram has expressed that Hardik Pandya is the game changer for Team India as he can bowl at 140 kmph, strike ball at a high rate and is one of the best fielders as well.

- There is never a dull moment whenever it's Pakistan Vs India today will be no different, once again it's going to be another nail biter.



Who do you think is going to be the Game Changer today??? #AsiaCupT20 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/yTqLJoKFRW — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 4, 2022

During an interaction with Cricket Pakistan, Akram was asked to name a cricketer in whom he found his own reflection, he replied: "Mujhe ye ladka bahut pasand hai (I like Hardik Pandya a lot), especially in the T20I format. Because he is a proper all-rounder. Like Pakistan have Shadab Khan. Talking about Hardik, he has pace (clocks 140 kmph) and he is also an electrifying fielder. When it comes to his batting, he is fearless."

"Our team has this mentality that we might lose, I hope I'm wrong, but this thinking has to change. I think they are scared of their own people, largely because of social media trolls, which is wrong. Win or lose, there should be healthy criticism. We should look for solutions and move on," he added.

Irrespective of what the result is, Asia Cup 2022 is set to deliver yet another 'Super Sunday' in Asian households, a continent housing millions of obsessed cricket lovers. Many of them will flock to the stadium to catch the action, but the idea of catching live action on TV with friends, family and some delicious food by their side will also be great.

Full Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.