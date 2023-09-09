trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660036
NewsCricket
TEAM INDIA'S PRACTISE SESSION

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Skips Practise Session; All Focus On KL Rahul

In the absence of these big guns, it was the opportunity for other players to step up and hone their skills.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Skips Practise Session; All Focus On KL Rahul

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s approaches. With just one day remaining before the showdown at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, India had an optional practice session that revealed intriguing insights into their preparations.

Despite the magnitude of the IND vs PAK encounter, some prominent names from the Indian camp, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and skipper Rohit Sharma, opted for a well-deserved rest. This left fans speculating about their fitness and readiness for the crucial battle.


Also Read: Here's Why Babar Azam Feels Pakistan Hold Edge Over India Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Clash

Who Stepped Up?

In the absence of these big guns, it was the opportunity for other players to step up and hone their skills. Only seven players attended the optional practice session on Saturday, and among them were KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja. Young opener Shubman Gill took on the role of representing the team at the press conference.

Jadeja, often celebrated for his all-round abilities, was spotted spending considerable time at the nets, working on his batting technique and having extensive conversations with batting coach Vikram Rathour. This dedication to improvement showcases the team's commitment to excellence.

KL Rahul, who recently joined the squad in Colombo, made his presence felt, not just on the field but also by engaging with local fans, clicking pictures, and adding a touch of camaraderie to the practice day.

The surprise package of the session was Mohammed Siraj, known primarily for his pace bowling. However, he surprised many by dedicating significant time to his batting practice, hinting at his eagerness to contribute with the bat when the need arises.

Despite the optional nature of the practice session, the entire team had a grueling two-hour session the previous evening. KL Rahul, meanwhile, resumed his wicketkeeping duties, and Virat Kohli was spotted perfecting his shots in the nets, reaffirming his commitment to deliver when it matters most.

The Countdown Begins

With India's practice session offering a glimpse into their preparations, the stage is set for a high-voltage clash against Pakistan. As the teams gear up to make amends for the rain-marred previous encounter, cricket fans around the world can hardly wait for the action to unfold on September 10th.

The intensity of India's practice session indicates their determination to put their best foot forward in the upcoming clash against Pakistan. With key players rested and others honing their skills, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter that promises to be a fitting spectacle for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. As the countdown to the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match between India and Pakistan begins, all eyes will be on the R Premadasa Stadium, eagerly awaiting the battle between these cricketing giants.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train