India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Tickets On Sale Today: How To Buy Tickets, Only 2 Tickets Per Fan For BIG Clash, Here’s WHY

The biggest encounter of upcoming Asia Cup 2023 will be between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Kandy on September 2. The ticket for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match are set to go on sale from Thursday.

While sale of tickets for the Pakistan leg of the Asia Cup 2023 have already begun, the sale of tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of matches will get underway on August 17 from 1230pm (IST) onwards. “The Pakistan Cricket Board as hosts of the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023 is pleased to announce the sale of match tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of the event. Tickets for the first phase of the Sri Lanka leg will go on sale from 12 pm (noon) PST on 17 August,” said a statement from PCB.

The tickets for India vs Pakistan match will be available at ‘pcb (dot) bookme (dot) pk’ website. The announcement will be made through the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official social media channels as well.



“The second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 6:30 pm PST on 17 August. This second phase of ticket sales will include the much awaited fixture between Pakistan and India on 2 September,” the PCB statement added.

A total of nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 31.

The PCB also announced in the statement that a total of 2 tickets per fan will be available for the India vs Pakistan fixture and fans will need to produce an identity card or Passport copy. For all other matches, 4 tickets per fan can be purchased.

Last week, the tickets for the Asia Cup 2023 matches in Pakistan were put on sale. The tournament kicks off in Multan with the hosts Pakistan playing Nepal on August 30.

Asia Cup 2023 will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of Rohit Sharma’s Team India’s matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in the Emerald Isle, Sri Lanka. India is in Group A, which also has Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Matches in the Super Four stage will start on September 6, with a clash between the A1 and B2 sides in the respective groups, at Lahore. The rest of the matches will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka. On September 17, the final will be held in Colombo.