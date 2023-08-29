India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Weather Report: Rain Expected In Kandy On Big Match Day

The biggest match of Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place on Saturday (September 2) between hosts Pakistan and arch-rivals Team India at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy. Asia Cup 2023 is being played in a ‘hybrid model’ with Team India playing all their games in Sri Lanka in spite of Pakistan being the hosts of the tournament.

Asia Cup 2023 will get underway on Wednesday with a clash between hosts Pakistan and Nepal in Multan. However, the fans from both India and Pakistan will be keeping one eye on the weather with rain set to interrupt the second clash of Group A.

According to the MET department, there is around 60 per cent chances of rain in the India vs Pakistan clash in Kandy which will get underway at 3pm IST. The humidity is expected to be around 98 per cent. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius.



Check weather prediction for India vs Pakistan match in Kandy HERE…

Before India’s game against Pakistan, Bangladesh are set to take on defending champions Sri Lanka at the same venue on Thursday (March 31). However, for that match there is about 44 per cent chance of rain although the humidity will be around 88 per cent with 99 per cent cloud cover around the afternoon.

In fact, India’s last ODI match against Pakistan was back in 2019 – in the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester. That match in Manchester was also affected by rain which India won by DLS method by 89 runs.

Batting first, India posted 336 for 5 with opener Rohit Sharma smashing 140 and skipper Virat Kohli chipping in with 77 off 65 balls. Pakistan, in reply were restricted to 212 for 6 in 40 overs before rain ended play. The revised target for Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side was 302 runs in 40 overs.

In the Asia Cup 2018, India played Pakistan twice and won both the games by 8 wickets and 9 wickets respectively en route to winning the title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson