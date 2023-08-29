Asia Cup 2023 Begins On Wednesday: Full Schedule, Squads, India Vs Pakistan, TV Timings, Livestreaming Details HERE

The Asia Cup 2023 will get underway in Multan on Wednesday with hosts and world No. 1 ODI team Pakistan taking on qualifiers Nepal. The Asia Cup this year is being held in a ‘hybrid model’ with Pakistan and Sri Lanka jointly hosting the matches.

All of India’s matches will be held in Sri Lanka while hosts Pakistan will play some of the matches in Multan and Lahore apart from the India vs Pakistan clash which will be held in Kandy. Sri Lanka are also the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having won it in 2022 in Dubai – however last year’s edition was held in T20 format.

The last time that the Asia Cup tournament was held in the ODI format was back in 2018 which India won by defeating Bangladesh in the final in Dubai by three wickets. Rohit Sharma incidentally was the captain of that team as well back in 2018 with regular skipper Virat Kohli opting to take a break from the tournament.



Rohit Sharma will be in charge of the Indian team in 2023 as well and will face arch-rivals Pakistan led by Babar Azam at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy on September 2. India have been placed in Group A and their next match will be against Nepal at Kandy on September 4.

Group B will feature defending Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Top two teams from both the groups will progress into the Super 4 stage. If India and Pakistan both reach the Super 4 stage, they will face off once again at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 2: Pakistan vs India, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 4: India vs Nepal, Kandy, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 5: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Lahore, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 6: A1 vs B2, Lahore, Pakistan, 2:30 pm

September 9: B1 vs B2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 10: A1 vs A2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 12: A2 vs B1, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 14: A1 vs B1, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 15: A2 vs B2, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

September 17: Final (Super Fours 1 vs Super Fours 2), Colombo, Sri Lanka, 3 pm

Asia Cup 2023 Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Yet to be announced: Sri Lanka

How can I watch Asia Cup 2023 matches LIVE on TV in India?

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Asia Cup 2023 match Livestreaming for FREE in India?

The Asia Cup 2023 will be available for livestreaming for FREE on Disney+ Hotstar app on mobile devices. Fans can also watch Asia Cup 2023 livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices with paid subscription.