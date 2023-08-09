India Vs Pakistan Clash In ICC ODI World Cup To Be Played Now On October 14; When Will Ticket Booking Start?

The Board and Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) have finally released the updated schedule of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. There are a total of nine changes made in the updated schedule. Earlier, three ICC members had reached out to BCCI to make the changes. One of the key matches which have been rescheduled is India vs Pakistan match. Earlier, this match was to take place in Ahmedabad on October 15, which was a Sunday. Ahmedabad Police had requested BCCI to make changes in the date as October 15 is also the first day of Hindu festival Navratri, which is celebrated in a grand way in the city.

Due to the security concerns, the India vs Pakistan clash has been pre-poned by just one day. That means, now, the India vs Pakistan clash will take place on October 15, Saturday, at the same venue as before, Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here are the nine changes made in updated schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023:



England v Bangladesh, 10th October, 10:30 AM IST

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, 10th October, 2 PM IST

Australia v South Africa, 12th OCT, 2 PM IST

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 13th October, 2 PM IST

India v Pakistan, 14th October, 2 PM IST

England v Afghanistan, 15th October, 2 PM IST

Australia v Bangladesh, 11th November, 10:30 AM IST

England v Pakistan, 11th November, 2 PM IST

India v Netherlands, 12th November, 2 PM IST

When will the tickets booking start for ICC World Cup 2023?

ICC, in a statement, said that fans can register to book tickets for India vs Pakistan as well as all other clashes of World Cup 2023 from August 15. The tickets will be out for sale not on August 15, but August 25th. Registration for purchase of tickets will take place on ICC's official website. There will be seven different schedules for tickets.