As many as 1.2 million tickets have been sold for the Commonwealth Games 2022 beginning in Birmingham on July 28, the organisers have said, adding that the women’s cricket match between India and Pakistan has ‘really caught the interest’ of the local public. Women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games, and India and Pakistan will be clashing at the Edgbaston on July 31.

The city is home to a substantial number of Indian and Pakistani-origin people. Speaking to news agency PTI, Birimgham Games CEO Ian Reid said the semifinals and final tickets have already been taken while he expects a sell-out crowd even for the India-Pakistan fixture.

“I am a big cricket fan myself. India are in the same group as Pakistan so that has really caught the interest here in Birmingham. It is an iconic venue, your men’s team recently played here over the last few weeks. So it would certainly be one of the highlights of the Games,” Reid said.

“The semifinals and final tickets have already been sold out probably with the expectation that India and England will be there. India and Pakistan will be close to capacity. We will see an uptick in sale of tickets much closer to the event. So I expect that India-Pakistan game to be sold out soon.”

More than 5,000 athletes will take part in the Games which will be the biggest sporting event in the UK since the London Olympics in 2012. “We have sold 1.2 million tickets for the event. We expect that number to go up as we get closer to the Games. So by far the biggest sporting event in the UK since London 2012. We will have about 45000 volunteers and paid staff working on the event. It is a huge event for the region and the city,” Reid added.

All 72 Commonwealth members have confirmed their participation in the multi sporting event.

