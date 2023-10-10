WATCH: 'Indian Bowlers Started Eating...', Shahid Afridi Makes Another Controversial Statement

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has created a buzz in the cricketing world with his intriguing statement regarding the key to India's success in cricket. In a recent appearance on a local sports show, Afridi claimed that India's bowlers have gained significant strength due to their adoption of a meat-based diet. This assertion has ignited a lively debate in the cricketing fraternity.

According to Shahid Afridi India's improvement in fast bowling is becoz Indian bowlers started eating Gosht.



Can they think beyond it? pic.twitter.com/7SsZvsLf6p — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) October 10, 2023

India's Transformation into a Bowling Powerhouse

India's cricketing landscape has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years. Once renowned for producing batting legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli, India is now equally celebrated for its world-class bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami. Afridi's controversial statement suggests that this shift is linked to dietary choices.

Afridi's Unconventional Explanation

During his appearance on the sports show, Afridi stated, “India has a huge 1.4 billion population, and the quality of cricket has changed over the years. Back then, we used to say that they are producing great batters while Pakistan is creating good bowlers, but that was not the case as we were generating both bowlers and batters… However, their bowlers have now started eating meat, so they have gained strength."

Credit to Grassroots Cricket and Leadership

Afridi also acknowledged India's investment in improving grassroots cricket infrastructure and leadership as contributing factors to their cricketing success. He praised figures like Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid for their roles in nurturing talent in India. Afridi stated, "They improved their grassroots level cricket by giving the entire domestic system to a player like Rahul Dravid, who knows what the kids [domestic players] need to reach the top. They worked hard, and now they keep on producing talents."

Kohli's Dietary Transformation

The controversy deepens as Virat Kohli, India's former captain and batting maestro, had shifted to a vegetarian diet in 2018 due to health concerns. Kohli revealed that health issues related to his diet had prompted this change. However, he refuted the notion that non-meat eaters cannot be muscular, calling it "the biggest myth in the world."

The Impact of IPL and Correct Investments

Afridi also attributed India's cricketing resurgence to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and strategic investments by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He highlighted the importance of investments in the right areas and commended India for fostering talent and diverting attention towards fast bowling.

The Rise of Mohammed Siraj

Afridi's statements gain further credibility with Mohammed Siraj's recent performance, ranking as the No.1 bowler in ODIs. Siraj's incredible spell in the Asia Cup 2023 final, where he recorded career-best figures of 6/21, has solidified India's position as a bowling powerhouse.

Shahid Afridi's controversial claim that Indian bowlers have gained strength due to meat consumption has ignited a spirited discussion. While dietary choices may play a role, India's investments in grassroots cricket, leadership, and the rise of exceptional talents like Mohammed Siraj are equally significant factors behind their ascent in the cricketing world. The debate continues as cricket enthusiasts dissect Afridi's intriguing hypothesis.