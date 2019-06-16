India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Virat Kohli-led India take on Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has won the toss and opted to field!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

The Indian team will look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they take on Pakistan at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Team India recorded excellent wins against Australia and South Africa in the tournament in two out of their clashes in the tournament so far. Their last match against New Zealand was washed out.

India have emerged victorious against Pakistan in all six encounters between the two sides in the previous editions of the tournament. Pakistan will be motivated to secure their first win in the tournament against India.

They will be further boosted by the performance of the bowling attack which has been exemplary so far. Shoaib Malik is expected to make way for Haris Sohail following a poor campaign so far.

The odds are in favour of India but Pakistan are more than capable of springing a surprise as evident from their performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Lineups:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.