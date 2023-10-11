India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI Plan Special Ceremony Before Match, Arijit Singh To Perform, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth And Sachin Tendulkar To Attend, Says Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to organize any opening ceremony for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of the first game between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week. However, according to recent reports, the BCCI are planning to host a special ceremony before the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the same venue on Saturday.

As India gears up to face Afghanistan today, all eyes are simultaneously turning toward the monumental clash with Pakistan slated for Saturday (October 14). With just a handful of days separating fans from this electrifying encounter, the air is thick with anticipation, excitement and unbridled zeal. Supporters are hungrily consuming every tidbit of information about the India vs Pakistan showdown, and in the latest update, Indian icons Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rajnikanth are confirmed to grace the event with their presence. According to report, singer Arijit Singh, who performed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opening ceremony earlier this year, is expected to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium before the India vs Pakistan clash as well.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had bestowed these legends with ‘Golden Tickets’ to the ‘IND vs PAK’ duel at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Valued at over Rs 50,000, the golden ticket holds the distinction of being the most coveted ticket of the venue, now generously placed in the hands of these dignitaries. It’s noteworthy that both Bachchan and Rajnikanth also bring a passionate cricket fervor to the stands.

Major updates about India vs Pakistan match in Narendra Modi stadium. [Dainik Jagran]



- Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sachin will attend the match.

- Arjit Singh will perform on stage.

- There will be a colourful program ahead of the game. pic.twitter.com/U8H6UVz3W3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023

Bachchan, who celebrated his 81st birthday on Wednesday, has witnessed numerous India vs Pakistan clashes from the stands, including memorable moments from the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2016 match and the India vs Pakistan 2011 World Cup match. Similarly, Rajnikanth has a history of being a spectator at quite a few high-stakes matches.

Amidst the soaring ticket demand, the BCCI has released an additional 14,000 tickets for the IND vs PAK face-off. Considering the Narendra Modi Stadium boasts a seating capacity of 1,10,000, a packed house is anticipated for what promises to be an unforgettable match this Saturday.

In the context of their World Cup journey so far, both India and Pakistan will head into Saturday’s game in Ahmedabad having experienced their own share of pivotal moments. Babar Azam and his squad have clinched victories in both their matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. India, fresh from a win against Australia and heading into their second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday, will make their way to Ahmedabad on Thursday – carrying with them the hopes and expectations of a nation eager for triumph.