Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753445
NewsCricket
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

India vs Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2024: Security To Be Raised In New York


The International Cricket Council (ICC) has echoed the sentiments of prioritizing safety, affirming the implementation of robust security measures throughout the tournament.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2024: Security To Be Raised In New York

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between cricketing giants India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled for June 9, security measures are being significantly reinforced at New York's Eisenhower Park stadium. The heightened security follows reports of potential threats to the match, stirring concerns among fans and officials alike. However, authorities, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, have assured that there is currently no credible public safety threat.

Also Read: French Open 2024: Meet Roger Federer's Wife, Mirka Federer - In Pics

Elevated Security Precautions

In response to the situation, Governor Kathy Hochul's office issued a statement emphasizing the proactive stance being taken to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the matches. The Governor highlighted the coordination with law enforcement agencies to implement advanced surveillance, increased law enforcement presence, and thorough screening processes. These measures aim to reassure spectators and participants alike, underscoring a commitment to maintaining public safety as the paramount concern.

Comprehensive Security Plans by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has echoed the sentiments of prioritizing safety, affirming the implementation of robust security measures throughout the tournament. Emphasizing a comprehensive security plan in place for all venues, an ICC spokesperson reiterated the organization's vigilance in collaboration with host countries' authorities. Such concerted efforts aim to mitigate potential risks and ensure a secure environment for all stakeholders involved.

Star-Studded Lineup and Team Preparations

Amidst the security preparations, the spotlight remains firmly on the players and their preparations for the tournament. India, led by their formidable captain, Virat Kohli, has been training rigorously ahead of the event. While Kohli, fresh from a stellar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, is yet to join the squad, his absence does little to dampen the anticipation surrounding the team's campaign.

Reassurance from Tournament Co-Hosts

With the ICC and Cricket West Indies, the co-hosts of the World Cup, pledging unwavering commitment to safety, fans and players can find solace in the reassurance provided. Every conceivable measure is being taken to safeguard the well-being of all attendees, ensuring an enjoyable and memorable cricketing spectacle.

As the cricketing world braces itself for the electrifying encounter between India and Pakistan, the reinforced security measures underscore the significance of safety in the realm of sports. While the rivalry on the field promises to captivate audiences, off-field preparations ensure a seamless and secure experience for all involved. With anticipation reaching fever pitch, all eyes are set on New York's Eisenhower Park stadium, where history awaits to be made amidst the roar of the crowd and the crack of the bat.

TAGS

India vs PakistanT20 World Cup 2024Ind vs PakIndia vs Pakistan T20 World CupIND vs PAK cricket matchindia pakistan rivalryEisenhower Park stadium securityCricket World Cup New YorkIndia cricket team updatesPakistan cricket team performanceICC T20 World Cup security measuresVirat Kohli absence T20 World CupIndia-Pakistan cricket showdownt20 world cup latest newsIndia vs Pakistan cricket match previewCricket match security protocolsIndia cricket squad preparationPakistan cricket team lineupT20 World Cup anticipationCricket rivalry in New YorkIND vs PAK match analysisCricket World Cup safety precautionsVirat Kohli break from cricketIndia-Pakistan sports diplomacyEisenhower Park stadium arrangementsT20 World Cup match previewCricket fans security concernsCricket fever in New YorkIND vs PAK pre-match preparationsT20 World Cup host citiesCricketing excitement in New YorkIndia-Pakistan cricket history
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are people becoming Muslims in Philippines?
DNA Video
DNA: Modi vs Mamata in West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7
DNA Video
DNA: Politics Erupts Over Tejashwi and Rahul Mutton Party
DNA Video
DNA: Will Afghanistan attack Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Yogi factor' emerge as BJP's game changer in Purvanchal?
DNA Video
DNA: Hemchand Manjhi to return Padma Shri amid naxalite threats
DNA Video
DNA: Influencer Bobby Kataria Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Big relief from heatwave
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's plan after Election Campaign
DNA Video
DNA: Big action on private schools