India vs Pakistan In WTC 2025 Final: Can World Cricket Witness Greatest Rivalry In Test First Time Since 2006?

The cricketing world has long yearned for an India vs Pakistan clash in a major tournament final. The prospect of the two arch-rivals facing off in the World Test Championship (WTC) final would have been the ultimate spectacle, drawing in fans from across the globe. However, as the WTC cycle progresses, the chances of this dream match-up have significantly dwindled. With Pakistan's recent defeat to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, the possibility of such a showdown now seems more like a fading mirage than a forthcoming reality.

Pakistan’s Steep Climb to the Final

Pakistan’s journey in the current WTC cycle has been far from smooth. Their recent loss to Bangladesh has pushed them down to the eighth spot on the WTC points table, with just two wins out of six matches. This has left them with a winning percentage of only 30.56, a far cry from the performance needed to secure a place in the final.

To keep their hopes alive, Pakistan must now win all of their remaining eight Tests, an almost Herculean task considering the formidable opponents that lie ahead. Their upcoming fixtures include tough series against England, West Indies, and South Africa. The latter series is particularly daunting, as it will be played away from home, where conditions are notoriously challenging for visiting teams.

Even if Pakistan were to miraculously win all their remaining matches, their qualification would still depend on the performances of other teams. In this scenario, their fate would be out of their hands, adding another layer of uncertainty to their WTC campaign.

India's Strong Position

In stark contrast, India finds itself in a commanding position on the WTC points table. With six wins in nine matches and a winning percentage of 68.52, they are one of the favorites to reach the final. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team has displayed remarkable consistency, particularly in their home series.

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia will be pivotal for India's campaign. The series, often regarded as one of the most fiercely contested in cricket, will be crucial in determining the final standings. Should India perform well, they could secure their spot in the final, making it difficult for any other team, including Pakistan, to challenge their dominance.

Australia: The Defending Champions

Australia, the defending WTC champions, are also in a strong position. With eight wins in 12 matches and a winning percentage of 62.50, they are just behind India in the standings. The Aussies have a history of rising to the occasion in crucial matches, and their current form suggests that they are on track to make another appearance in the WTC final.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will not only be crucial for India but also for Australia. Both teams will be vying for top honors, and a strong performance in this series could cement their place in the final.

Bangladesh and England on the Rise

Bangladesh's recent victory over Pakistan has been one of the highlights of their Test journey. This win has elevated them to the sixth spot on the WTC points table, with a winning percentage of 40.00. While it may be too late for Bangladesh to make a serious push for the final, their improvement in red-ball cricket is noteworthy.

England, too, has made significant strides. Their recent victory over Sri Lanka has propelled them from seventh to fourth on the points table. England’s resurgence in Test cricket is a testament to their depth and resilience, though they will need consistent performances to stay in the hunt for the final.