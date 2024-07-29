India vs Pakistan In WTC 2025 Final? Possible Scenarios Explained That Could Lead To This Historic Test Encounter

It has been more than 12 years since India and Pakistan last clashed in a Test match, with their most recent encounter taking place during the Pakistan tour of India in 2007-08. Since then, their meetings have been limited to ICC events and the Asia Cup, with bilateral series largely cut off following Pakistan's white-ball tour of India in 2012-13. However, the possibility of a rare Test match encounter between these two cricketing giants remains alive, particularly with the potential of them facing off in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

WTC 2025: India At Top Of The Points Table

India is currently positioned at the top of the WTC standings with a percentage of 68.52 points, and they are on track to qualify for their third consecutive WTC Final. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play two Test matches against Bangladesh, followed by three Tests against New Zealand at home. Additionally, India has a challenging series of five Tests against Australia. A victory in the majority of their remaining fixtures, especially against Bangladesh and New Zealand, is expected to strengthen their position. Their series against Australia will be crucial; India will need to perform well to ensure their place in the final. Given that India won their previous two Test series in Australia, they will be hopeful of repeating that success. Securing at least five wins out of the remaining ten Test matches in the WTC cycle should be sufficient to propel India into the final.

WTC Final 2025: Pakistan's Tough Road Ahead

On the other hand, Pakistan's journey to the WTC Final is more complex. Despite starting the current WTC cycle with a win over Sri Lanka, Pakistan suffered a series of losses against Australia at home. However, the Shan Masood-led team has a favorable schedule ahead, with seven of their nine remaining games to be played at home. Pakistan will face Bangladesh and West Indies in home Test series and will play a three-match series against England in Pakistan. Their only away assignment is a two-match series against South Africa. If Pakistan can leverage their home advantage and secure significant victories, their chances of reaching the WTC Final will significantly improve.

Australia is also a strong contender for the WTC Final. They have a series of five Tests against India at home and two Tests against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. For an India-Pakistan WTC Final to materialize, Australia will need to slip down the table. Thus, India's performance during their tour of Australia will be pivotal. If India can replicate their past successes in Australia, it would not only bolster their chances but also enhance the possibility of a historic India-Pakistan encounter in the WTC Final.

As the WTC cycle progresses, cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness a high-stakes clash between these two historic rivals in the final. With both teams having the potential to secure their spots, the cricketing world could be in for a blockbuster showdown.