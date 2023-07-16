Airfares And Hotel Prices Skyrocket By 10 Times Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match In Ahmedabad

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled for October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, has sparked a surge in airfare prices and hotel rates. With three months to go until the match, the demand for travel and accommodations has reached unprecedented levels, resulting in soaring prices.

Surge in Airfare Prices for India vs Pakistan Match

As the India vs Pakistan match draws closer, airfare prices to Ahmedabad have seen a significant surge, particularly for flights between Delhi-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Ahmedabad on October 14, one day before the match. A one-way direct flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad or Mumbai to Ahmedabad now costs between INR 15,000 and INR 22,000, which is six times higher than the usual rates. Despite booking three months in advance, travellers are experiencing exorbitant prices, with economy class tickets in August and September priced around INR 3,000 but skyrocketing to INR 20,000 on the day of the match.

Unprecedented Demand for Flight Tickets and Accommodations

The announcement of the India vs Pakistan match has caused a surge in demand for flight tickets and searches on travel websites. Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, has highlighted the "all-time high" demand for travel, with airfares reaching six times their usual rates. Many people eager to attend the match have already started booking their tickets well in advance, leading to a spike in searches and bookings on travel websites.

“Even if people book three months in advance, airfares are six times more expensive than usual. An economy class Delhi-Ahmedabad ticket in August and September would be around Indian Rs3000. But the same ticket a day before the match, would cost Rs20,000,” Pitti was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

“The demand for flight tickets and searches on our website reached an all-time high. Majority of people keen to attend the match have already started booking the tickets in advance,” he added.

Tenfold Increase in Hotel Prices for the Cricket World Cup Clash

The confirmation of India vs Pakistan match has also triggered a significant surge in hotel prices in Ahmedabad. Hotel room rates have increased by nearly tenfold, despite many rooms already being sold out for the day. Some luxury hotels are charging as high as INR 100,000 per night, compared to their usual rates of INR 5,000 to INR 8,000. The combination of the cricket match and the forthcoming Navratri holiday in Gujarat, which begins on the same day, has intensified the demand for travel to Ahmedabad, contributing to the sharp increase in hotel prices.

Narendra Modi Stadium Set To Be 3D Mapped Before World Cup ,,

For Security Reasons, Map Of The Stadium And Adjacent Areas To Be Kept Secret. pic.twitter.com/lVb5Vhq7M1 — VK (@Motera_Stadium) July 15, 2023

Anticipated Full House at Narendra Modi Stadium

With the Narendra Modi Stadium having a capacity of approximately 132,000 spectators, it is expected to be completely filled as cricket enthusiasts gather to witness the intense showdown between the arch-rivals. The last time Pakistan and India faced each other in an ICC event was in the T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where more than 90,000 people attended. The fervour surrounding the India vs Pakistan match, combined with the capacity of the stadium, suggests that a full house is highly likely.