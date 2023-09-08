Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, is not just famous for his prowess on the cricket field but also for his love for dogs. While his affection for dogs is well-documented, a recent image of him hugging a puppy during a practice session has once again highlighted his love for these adorable animals. In this article, we delve into Kohli's passion for dogs and also discuss India's preparation for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, especially their highly anticipated clash with Pakistan.

King Kohli playing with a puppy in the practice session.



Video of the day! pic.twitter.com/tSR0oyBYYT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2023

Virat Kohli's Love for Dogs

Virat Kohli's affinity for dogs is no secret. His social media accounts are filled with images and videos of him playing with his furry friends. Recently, he shared a heartwarming throwback image from his trip to Bhutan, where he was seen embracing and posing with a cute puppy outside a monastery. The picture exudes warmth, with Kohli donning a heavy jacket and a smile as he interacts with the puppy. Kohli's actor-wife, Anushka Sharma, had also shared similar images from their Bhutan trip in 2019, showcasing their shared love for dogs. The recent image, shared just a few hours ago, has garnered over 20 lakh likes and numerous heartwarming comments from fans who adore Kohli's love for dogs.

India's Preparation for Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

The Asia Cup 2023 has reached its highly anticipated Super 4 stage, with India set to face arch-rivals Pakistan. Pakistan has already made a strong start in this stage by defeating Bangladesh convincingly. However, the cricketing world's attention is now focused on the India vs. Pakistan clash scheduled for September 10 at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Weather Woes in Colombo

While fans eagerly await this epic encounter, the weather in Colombo has thrown a dampener on the proceedings. Heavy rainfall has been persistent in the Sri Lankan city for the past week, leading to flooded streets and roads. Despite initial reports of the venue being shifted to Hambantota, logistical challenges seem to have prevented this move. With the unpredictable weather and the possibility of rain affecting multiple Super 4 matches, the fate of the tournament remains uncertain.

Potential Scenarios

In the event that all remaining Super 4 matches are washed out, Pakistan, currently at the top of the Super 4 points table, would secure an automatic qualification to the final. However, the criteria for determining the other finalist remain unclear. It is speculated that the net run rate (NRR) from the group stage may come into play, potentially setting the stage for another intense India vs. Pakistan showdown.