हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

India vs Pakistan T20 clash on cards as Asia Cup dates confirmed in August-September

All five Test teams of the continent -- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka -- will feature in the tournament, along with one more Asian side that will be decided after a qualifier tournament which will be held from August 20.

India vs Pakistan T20 clash on cards as Asia Cup dates confirmed in August-September
Source: Twitter

For more than a billion India and Pakistan cricket fans, here's some good news as both these cricketing nations may meet again in August/September this year when the Asia Cup takes place.

The Asia Cup 2022 schedule is not out yet but the tournament was confirmed to take place from August 27 to September 11, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced on Saturday after its annual general meeting here. Sri Lanka have been chosen as the host nation.

All five Test teams of the continent -- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka -- will feature in the tournament, along with one more Asian side that will be decided after a qualifier tournament which will be held from August 20.

"The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August - 11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards," the ACC tweeted after its AGM.

The tournament, that usually alternates between ODI and T20I formats, was last played in 2018 and won by India. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the postponement of the 2020 edition.

Sri Lanka were supposed to host the 2020 edition, but the pandemic first pushed the event to 2021 before finally being moved to 2022. Pakistan, who were originally supposed to host the 2022 Asia Cup, now have the hosting rights for 2023.

The sixth team to join the tournament will be one of UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong. UAE and Kuwait had made it to the qualifiers after finishing first and second in the ACC Western region event in 2020 while Singapore and Hong Kong did the same from the eastern region.

With PTI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketAsia Cup 2022indian cricket teamPakistan cricket team
Next
Story

Gautam Gambhir makes a BIG statement on rumours of rift with MS Dhoni

Must Watch

PT15M20S

Pakistan: Imran Khan's government in trouble, meeting of party leaders convened