India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam’s father breaks into tears after historic win

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lead from the front and guided his team to a historic 10-wicket win over India in Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (October 25).

Azam maintained exemplary calm and subtle approach as he smashed unbeaten 68 runs to help Pakistan broke the 29-year-old jinx of not winning a match against India at the World Cups.

Meanwhile, overjoyed and ecstatic with the victory of such magnitude, Babar Azam’s father – Azam Siddique – broke into tears following Pakistan’s memorable triumph over their arch-rivals.

Interestingly, Pakistani sports journalist Mazhar Arshad has posted a video of Babar's father on his Twitter account and the video has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Babar's father Azam Siddiqui can be seen crying with happiness after Pakistan's victory. Mazhar Arshad also mentioned in his caption that Babar's father told him in 2012 that let Babar make his debut for Pakistan and then he will shine as a cricketer.

Here’s the video of Babar Azam’s father getting emotional:

This is Babar Azam’s father. So happy for him. I first met him in 2012 at Adnan Akmal’s walima. Babar at that time was 3 years away from Pakistan debut. I clearly remember what his father told me “bas debut ho jane do. Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai” pic.twitter.com/ZlsvODQkSg — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 24, 2021

Talking about the match, Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.