India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam says ‘past is history, we’ll win against India’, Watch

Pakistan captain Babar Azam appears full of confidence heading into the all-important clash against arch-rivals India in a T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). Team India have never lost to India when it comes to World Cup matches – both T20 and 50-over format.

Ahead of the clash, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was asked to share his views on the match and whether or not he thinks Pakistan would be able to register their first win against India in World Cup. Azam said his team was not focusing on what has happened in the past and was determined in playing good cricket come Sunday against Virat Kohli’s India.

“When you go into a big tournament, what matters is your belief, the confidence you have within the group. As a team, our confidence and morale is very high. Past is gone, we are not thinking about it rather we are focusing on the future. I am confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket in the match,” Azam said during PCB media briefing.

Watch the video here...

Azam admitted that there was always pressure in an India-Pakistan match but his team was focusing on staying calm and playing good cricket against the Men-in-Blue. “An India-Pakistan contest is always a high-intensity match and there always is pressure but as players and as teams, we try to focus on cricket. We need to be calm and focus just on cricket. We will have to play good cricket in the match,” Azam added.

The skipper added that Pakistan are used to the conditions in UAE played enough cricket in the last 3-4 years in the UAE and they will win the upcoming match against India.

“As far as the conditions in UAE is concerned, since I have been playing cricket, we have played in UAE in the last 3-4 years and we know how the wickets will behave and how the batsmen need to adapt themselves. On the day, whoever plays better cricket will win and our aim is to play best cricket and if you ask me, I think we will win,” he said.