India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Here’s what past record says

DUBAI: The much-awaited high-octane clash between India and arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

The blockbuster clash of titans will have millions of Cricket lovers glued to their TV sets worldwide when India take on Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

The India-Pakistan match is significant since the two arch-rivals have come face to face on five occasions in T20 WC matches in the past and Team India has managed to win all five of these matches.

If Pakistan is able to turn the tables on October 24, it will be the first time that a Pakistani team will be able to defeated India in a World Cup match.

Let's take a look at all past T20 World cup matches

1. India vs Pakistan, (September 14, 2007 - Durban): India and Pakistan were put in the same group when T20 cricket was first introduced back then. The match between the two teams was a close contest. Batting first, Team India scored 141 runs. Chasing the target, Pakistan also scored the same number of runs and the match was tied. After this, the result of the match came out by ball-out.

Result: INDIA Won

2. India vs Pakistan (September 24, 2007 – Johannesburg): The Indian team, led by MS Dhoni, defied all odds to clinch the inaugural WT20 title on this day 14 years ago. They defeated Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling final at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Result: INDIA Won

3. India vs Pakistan, (September 30, 2012 – Colombo): India chase down a scanty target of 129 to beat arch-rival Pakistan by a massive 8-wicket margin in their world T20 Super 8 match in Sri Lankan capital Colombo. Interestingly, in this match, Virat Kohli bowled three overs and also picked up the wicket of Mohammed Hafeez.

Result: INDIA Won

4. India vs Pakistan, (March 21, 2014 – Dhaka): Team India did it again! This match also proved to be very easy for India. Pakistan batted first and scored just 130 runs in 20 overs. Amit Mishra took 2 wickets for 22 runs while bowling brilliantly in the match. He also bowled 1 maiden over. Kohli was once again the highest run-scorer for the team. He scored 36 runs in 32 balls.

Result: INDIA Won

5. India vs Pakistan (March 19, 2016 – Kolkata): The fifth India- Pakistan match in 2016 World Cup was played in Kolkata. Once again, the Pakistan team batted first and but failed to put up a big score. The Pakistani side scored just 118 runs in 20 overs. However, this encounter is known for Mohammed Amir's brilliant spell to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Despite Pakistan scoring less than 120 runs, they looked threatening with the ball as a returning Mohammed Amir continued to trouble the top Indian batting order. India, however, managed to win the match as the score was not very much.

Result: INDIA Won

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had last month announced the groups for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s. This will see the two teams clash in the group stages of the showpiece event. The groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021, see defending champions the West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise of former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.