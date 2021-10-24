Rishabh Pant smashes consecutive one-handed sixes to Hasan Ali, leaves Virat Kohli in awe during IND vs PAK clash – WATCH

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant once again displayed his big-hitting abilities as he smashed crucial 39 runs against the Pakistan cricket team in the opening match of India in the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Pant stitched a crucial partnership with skipper Virat Kohli as the duo added 53 runs for the fourth wicket.

During his innings, Pant smashed pacer Hasan Ali for two sixes in a single over, and interestingly both the maximums were one-handed. While the first one was a one-handed swipe, the second one went straight as Pant smashed it with hand, on an off-cutter from Hasan.

Here’s the video of Pant’s one-handed sixes:

Rishabh Pant that is RIDICULOUS With one hand off the blade, Pant effortlessly plants the ball well into the stands not once but twice!#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | #CricketTogether pic.twitter.com/unM8Cbx1Nc — Awais khan (@awaiskhansatarr) October 24, 2021

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision proved to be a good one for the Men in Green because left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi sent both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul back to the dressing room before they could score big. Sharma went for duck and lost his wicket on the first ball he faced, while Rahul returned after scoring three runs.

WATCH LIVE INDIA VS PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP MATCH HERE

However, skipper Virat Kohli stabilised India’s innings with a brilliant fifty as the Men in Blue set a 152-run target for the Babar Azam-led side.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi