हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli makes BIG statement on inclusion of Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli’s Indian side head into the clash with an enviable record of having won 12 matches in World Cup games – in both 50-over and T20 cricket. 

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli makes BIG statement on inclusion of Hardik Pandya
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Source: Twitter)

Team Indian skipper Virat Kohli has plenty on his platter ahead of the crucial clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). Kohli threw his full support behind all-rounder Hardik Pandya although when the latter will start bowling is still not clear yet.

“We believe we have plenty of options and we can make most of the situation till he (Hardik) can start bowling. What Hardik brings at No. 6 is not easily available and that’s why I supported him when we played him as a pure batsman in the ODI games in Australia. Hardik is very motivated and keen to give the team a couple of overs as soon as possible,” Virat Kohli said during the virtual media conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 clash against Pakistan on Saturday (October 23).

Kohli’s Indian side head into the clash with an enviable record of having won 12 matches in World Cup games – in both 50-over and T20 cricket. “We never consider this game to be any different to any other game. We play with the same approach and mindset remains the same as well,” Kohli revealed, when asked about the extra pressure of a World Cup game against Pakistan.

The Indian skipper revealed that they are not going to take Pakistan team lightly. “We are not going to take the Pakistan side lightly. They have plenty of match-winners in their line-up and you have to play your best cricket against them to win,” he said.

Kohli announced that the T20 World Cup 2021 will be his last tournament in charge of the Indian T20 side. The Indian skipper put aside any talk of conspiracy theories around this decision of his to step down.

“The focus is to play well over the course of this tournament. I have already make myself clear about why I took to the decision to step down. I don’t want to dig up something that doesn’t exist,” Kohli said about the captaincy issue.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupIndia vs PakistanVirat Kohliindian cricket teamPakistan cricket teamHardik Pandya
Next
Story

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam goes in with Shoaib Malik ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed in final 12

Must Watch

PT5M11S

PM Modi to meet heads of companies making COVID-19 vaccine