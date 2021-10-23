India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli makes BIG statement on inclusion of Hardik Pandya

Team Indian skipper Virat Kohli has plenty on his platter ahead of the crucial clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). Kohli threw his full support behind all-rounder Hardik Pandya although when the latter will start bowling is still not clear yet.

“We believe we have plenty of options and we can make most of the situation till he (Hardik) can start bowling. What Hardik brings at No. 6 is not easily available and that’s why I supported him when we played him as a pure batsman in the ODI games in Australia. Hardik is very motivated and keen to give the team a couple of overs as soon as possible,” Virat Kohli said during the virtual media conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 clash against Pakistan on Saturday (October 23).

Kohli’s Indian side head into the clash with an enviable record of having won 12 matches in World Cup games – in both 50-over and T20 cricket. “We never consider this game to be any different to any other game. We play with the same approach and mindset remains the same as well,” Kohli revealed, when asked about the extra pressure of a World Cup game against Pakistan.

The Indian skipper revealed that they are not going to take Pakistan team lightly. “We are not going to take the Pakistan side lightly. They have plenty of match-winners in their line-up and you have to play your best cricket against them to win,” he said.

Kohli announced that the T20 World Cup 2021 will be his last tournament in charge of the Indian T20 side. The Indian skipper put aside any talk of conspiracy theories around this decision of his to step down.

“The focus is to play well over the course of this tournament. I have already make myself clear about why I took to the decision to step down. I don’t want to dig up something that doesn’t exist,” Kohli said about the captaincy issue.