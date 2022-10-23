India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam falls for GOLDEN DUCK, Arshdeep Singh the HERO, WATCH

Team India and young pacer Arshdeep Singh made a sensational start in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). With his first delivery on World Cup debut, Arshdeep sent back Pakistan captain and prolific opener Babar Azam for a golden duck.

The Punjab left-arm pacer bowling the second over of the innings, swung the ball back just enough to catch Babar plumb in front of the wickets. Babar opted for the DRS immediately but the decision went in bowlers’ favour.

WATCH Arshdeep Singh dismiss Babar Azam for a duck here…

It was a remarkable turnaround for Arshdeep, who was trolled mercilessly in India’s last match against their arch-rivals Pakistan. Arshdeep had dropped a crucial catch in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match in Dubai last month, which led to India’s defeat and failure to make the final in the tournament. After the loss, Arshdeep was trolled mercilessly on social media and even his Wikipedia page was defaced and the Punjab Kings pacer was branded a ‘Khalistani’.

Team India kept their faith in the young pacer although Arshdeep has played in only a handful of games so far. Arshdeep showed his tremendous skills and sent back Babar’s opening partner Mohammad Rizwan in his second over.

After almost getting a leading edge to Virat Kohli at mid-on, Rizwan fell prey to Arshdeep Singh’s short ball, pulling it straight down the throat of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at fine leg.

In just a handful of overs after being sent into bat by Rohit Sharma, Pakistan were reduced to 15/2 in what was a horror start by the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinalist. In the 2019 50-over World Cup, it was all-rounder Vijay Shankar who took a wicket on first ball of World Cup debut against Pakistan by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq and on 2022 it was Arshdeep Singh’s turn.