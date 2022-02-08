India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match tickets sold out in five minutes

Team India are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan once again, less than a year after their humiliating 10-wicket loss at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The neighbours will clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia at the T20 World Cup 2022 game on October 23 this year.

It is no surprise that the tickets allocated for this blockbuster clash to the general public on Monday (February 7) were sold out in the matter of 5 minutes. In fact, Team India’s second group game at the (Sydney Cricket Ground) SCG was also sold out on Monday, although their opponents for the game are not yet known.

Tickets for the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be held at seven Australian venues between October 16 and November 13 this year, are now on sale to the public after 200,000 tickets were snapped up during the pre-sale period.

The two sides last met on Australian soil at the Adelaide Oval during the 2015 ODI World Cup, a match that was also sold out in just minutes. Tickets for a SCG double-header on October 27, which will see South Africa face Bangladesh before India take on a qualifier in the evening, were also exhausted shortly after going on sale on Monday.

Tournament CEO Michelle Enright said while most tickets so far have been purchased by Australian residents, she’s hopeful the imminent re-opening of Australia's borders will encourage international tourists to attend the event.

“We know that so far our ticket purchasers are predominantly residing in Australia, so to have two match-days with General Ticket allocations all sold that feature India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa shows the passion for cricket from fans in those communities,” Enright was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“With news of Australian borders starting to open to visitors from February 21, the timing is perfect for fans around the world to start planning a trip to Australia and be part of a global cricket celebration later this year,” she added.

Tickets are available on t20worldcup.Com from Monday for all 45 matches, including the final, which will be played at the MCG on November 13. “Children's tickets are available for every First Round and Super 12 match from $5, with adult tickets available at selected matches at each venue from $20,” the ICC said in a statement.

It’s the first time that Australia will host T20 cricket's global showpiece for men, with matches to be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.