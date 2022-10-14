NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Shaheen Afridi thanks Crystal Palace medical team before flying to Australia for T20 World Cup 2022 - check PIC here

After the two warm-up matches, Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 (Sunday) vs India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shaheen Afridi thanks Crystal Palace medical team before flying to Australia for T20 World Cup 2022 - check PIC here

Pakistan's fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi thanked Premier League club Crystal Palace's medical center where he was undergoing his rehabilitation for the knee injury he endured during a Test against Sri Lanka in July this year. Pakistan's pace sensation who was in London for over a month posted a picture with the EPL club's physios who helped him recover from his injury to get back to full fitness for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 taking place in Australia.

The left-arm pacer who shined in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash, was struggling from an injury and his participation for the 2022 World Cup was doubtful. He travelled to London starting in September and completed his rehabilitation for the knee injury. Shaheen has now left for Australia to join his teammates for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Shaheen Shah Afridi would be joining the Pakistan squad in Australia on October 15. The PCB press release said that, "Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday, 15 October, after undergoing his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee* at the Crystal Palace Football Club."

The good news for India is that Shaheen hasn't played any cricket for 3 months before entering the T20 World Cup 2022 and the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has informed that the pacer will be available for selection in the warm-up games against England and Afghanistan. The decision of whether Shaheen will play the blockbuster clash against India will depend on his performance in those two matches. After the two warm-up matches, Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 (Sunday) vs India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2022India vs PakistanShaheen Shah AfridiIndia squad World CupPakistan squad world cupCrystal PalaceAfridi injury news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes