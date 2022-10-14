Shaheen Afridi thanks Crystal Palace medical team before flying to Australia for T20 World Cup 2022 - check PIC here

Pakistan's fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi thanked Premier League club Crystal Palace's medical center where he was undergoing his rehabilitation for the knee injury he endured during a Test against Sri Lanka in July this year. Pakistan's pace sensation who was in London for over a month posted a picture with the EPL club's physios who helped him recover from his injury to get back to full fitness for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 taking place in Australia.

The left-arm pacer who shined in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash, was struggling from an injury and his participation for the 2022 World Cup was doubtful. He travelled to London starting in September and completed his rehabilitation for the knee injury. Shaheen has now left for Australia to join his teammates for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Shaheen Shah Afridi would be joining the Pakistan squad in Australia on October 15. The PCB press release said that, "Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday, 15 October, after undergoing his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee* at the Crystal Palace Football Club."

The good news for India is that Shaheen hasn't played any cricket for 3 months before entering the T20 World Cup 2022 and the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has informed that the pacer will be available for selection in the warm-up games against England and Afghanistan. The decision of whether Shaheen will play the blockbuster clash against India will depend on his performance in those two matches. After the two warm-up matches, Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 (Sunday) vs India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).