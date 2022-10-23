India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 16 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match online and on TV?

Exactly 364 days ago, there was a lot of hype and excitement around India and Pakistan meeting each other in Dubai to kickstart their 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup campaign. In that match, Pakistan blew away India by ten wickets to break their winless run against their neighbours in T20 World Cups. Come Sunday, and the two teams will renew the greatest rivalry in the cricket world yet again when they face off against each other at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 campaign. However, the rain could play spoilsport in the marquee match, with Australia`s bureau of meteorology predicting a 70% chance of showers, most likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Both India and Pakistan had their final warm-up fixtures washed out in Brisbane earlier in the week. While India have all players available for selection, Pakistan have been given a sigh of relief with Shan Masood available after being hit on the head in Friday’s practice session though Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a knee injury.

India are entering the competition on the back of embracing an attacking approach with the bat, which is in complete opposite of their timid attitude last year. But they are without two of their biggest assets in the shortest format of the game: Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. With Axar Patel admiringly filling in for Jadeja`s absence, it remains to be seen if Mohammed Shami, who got his yorkers spot-on in the final over of the warm-up match against Australia, can step into Bumrah`s shoes in the tournament.

Match Details

When will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, October 23.

Where will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

What time will India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Sindh, Mohammed Shami/Harshal Patel

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi