India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Babar Azam smashes half century, leads Pakistan closer to victory

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam looked dangerous as he smashed a terrific half century while chasing the target of 152 set by India in the T20 World Cup.

Azam needed just 40 balls to get there. He struck a six off Varun Chakravarty’s delivery in the 13th over to cross the 50-run mark.

Soon after Azam completed his 50, his partner Mohammad Rizwan also achieved the feat. The two look poised to take the side over the finish line.

At the end of 14th over, Pakistan were 112 for no loss. They need 40 runs off 36 balls to seal the victory, their first ever against India in a T20 World Cup match.

