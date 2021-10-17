India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match to be cancelled? Union minister says THIS amid terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir

The demand for cancellation of India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup is increasing amid recent terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, where several civilians lost their lives.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh recently said that the match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 should not be played under the current circumstances. Also, the Cabinet Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department added that the issue should be discussed again.

Speaking to the media after offering his condolences on the demise of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s mother in Rajasthan, Giriraj Singh said, “The match between India and Pakistan in the coming days needs to be given another thought in the wake of the attacks happening on Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. The relations are not good right now.”

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday played down the ‘hype’ surrounding the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match as “another game of cricket” for him.

"I honestly never felt so," Kohli said when asked if it feels different whenever India meets its neighbouring country.

"I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," the Indian captain, who has had some great performances against Pakistan added.

Notably, India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash in the most-anticipated contest of the showpiece event on October 24.

Pakistan has a dismal record against India in ICC tournaments with the men in green only winning 3 out of the 17 matches, and all three victories came in Champions Trophy matches.

This is noteworthy that the last time Pakistan beat India was in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.