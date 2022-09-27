India vs Pakistan Test at THIS venue? All details Here
The contest will attract a huge number of people in the UK and will also be helpful for the growth of Test cricket.
India and Pakistan could play Test series for the first time in 15 years as England have offered to be a neutral host for the series. England & Wales Cricket Board's deputy chairman Martin Darlow held a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board's officials. Pakistan and England are currently playing seven-match T20I series. ECB are playing for a three-match Test series in England between India and Pakistan. The contest will attract a huge number of people in the UK and will also be helpful for the growth of Test cricket.
More to follow...
