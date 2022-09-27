India and Pakistan could play Test series for the first time in 15 years as England have offered to be a neutral host for the series. England & Wales Cricket Board's deputy chairman Martin Darlow held a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board's officials. Pakistan and England are currently playing seven-match T20I series. ECB are playing for a three-match Test series in England between India and Pakistan. The contest will attract a huge number of people in the UK and will also be helpful for the growth of Test cricket.

More to follow...