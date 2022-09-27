NewsCricket
IND VS PAK TEST SERIES

India vs Pakistan Test at THIS venue? All details Here

The contest will attract a huge number of people in the UK and will also be helpful for the growth of Test cricket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs Pakistan Test at THIS venue? All details Here

India and Pakistan could play Test series for the first time in 15 years as England have offered to be a neutral host for the series. England & Wales Cricket Board's deputy chairman Martin Darlow held a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board's officials. Pakistan and England are currently playing seven-match T20I series. ECB are playing for a three-match Test series in England between India and Pakistan. The contest will attract a huge number of people in the UK and will also be helpful for the growth of Test cricket.

More to follow...

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

IND vs PAK Test seriesIndia vs Pakistan testIND vs PAK in ENGIndia vs Pakistan in EnglandIndia vs Pakistan bilateral seriesPCBECBBCCIPCB cricket newsPCB news updatePCB newsECB NewsECB news update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022