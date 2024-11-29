India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND VS PAK Cricket Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps And Online?

India will begin their U19 Asia Cup 2024 campaign on Saturday when they face their arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium.

India, who are being led by Mohammed Amaan, will be eyeing their ninth U19 Asia Cup title. They are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Japan and the UAE.

Some of the key players to watch from the Indian team include the thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest player to get picked up by a franchise in IPL. Adding to the team’s batting prowess is 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, whose stellar performances in the domestic circuit for Mumbai have caught the selectors' attention.

Other players to watch include Tamil Nadu's C. Andre Siddarth, Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, and Karnataka batters Hardik Raj and Samarth Nagaraj.

On the other hand, Saad Baig will lead the Pakistan side, which also has four players who featured in the last edition of U19 Asia Cup. They are Mohammad Riazullah, Baig, Shahzaib Khan and Tayyab Arif.

Here are the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup live streaming and telecast details:

When will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will be played on November 30.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time does the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match begin?

The India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup Group A match will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be telecast?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network - Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels.

Where will the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup match be streamed live?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Group A match can be streamed live through the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.