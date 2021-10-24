हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Pakistan: Zee News unveil grand studio for coverage of T20 World Cup 2021 clash

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif and former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar will be special guests on Zee News analysing India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2021 in detail.

Zee News studio for the coverage of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Arch-rival India and Pakistan will face off against each in a high-voltage encounter in T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). To give full and detailed coverage of the clash, Zee News has set up a grand studio with special guests including former India batter Mohammad Kaif and former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar every minute aspect of the game.

Catch a glimpse of this glittering studio here…

Zee News studio for coverage of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Akhtar has spoken extensively to Zee News on the comparison between Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Babar Azam and declared that Kohli as a batsman is miles ahead of Azam.

“Virat Kohli is far bigger and his records are proof of that. Babar is just catching up, but he is a very exciting talent and a classical player. His drives are joyful to watch. Babar has proved his mettle across the formats,” Akhtar said.

While, Mohammad Kaif said this about the India-Pakistan clash, “First of all, I would like to tell everyone that it’ll be a great match of cricket I guarantee that. India vs Pakistan matches have become rare now so it’ll be really great to see them compete. Look the people who love cricket they want to see the game being played. I’ve been a player of India too, so I would like to see how to India play the game and how Pakistan play the game of cricket.”

