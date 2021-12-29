India vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Weather report: Rain to play spoilsport again?

India were the happier side at the end of Day 3 in the ongoing first Test against hosts South Africa.

Courtesy the five-wicket haul from pacer Mohammed Shami, India managed to bundle out Proteas for 197 in the first innings, gaining an important lead of 130 runs.

At close of play on Day 3, India were 16/1 having lost opener Mayank Agarwal 4, leading by 146 runs. Currently, KL Rahul and night watchman Shardul Thakur are at the crease.

With two days remaining in the game, the weather is expected to play a huge role in deciding the result. The possibility of rain will decide when Indian declare or how they go about their battign in the second innings.

As per Accuweather, on Day 4, the morning session won't be interrupted by rain as the skies will be clear. But around 1 pm local time, there will be thunderstorms in some parts and cricket fans will be hoping the SuperSport Park does not come in its radar. However, it will last a couple of hours and the evening is expected to be a perfect weather for cricket to happen.

South Africans, however, may wish for some rain on Day 5 if things don't go their way today. They were poor with the bat and now the bowlers need to deliver the goods to ensure they are not chasing a mammoth total on last day of the Test on this wicket against Indian pacers. Only concern for India remains the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah who had sprained his ankle on Day 3 while bowling. A health update on his injury is awaited.