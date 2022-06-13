Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a wonderful comeback into the national side in the first T20 against South Africa in Delhi last week. Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, smashed 31 off 12 balls but India failed to win the first game.

In the second T20 against South Africa in Cuttack on Sunday (June 12), Pandya managed only 9 off 12 balls as India scored 148/6 batting first. The visitors chased down the target with four wickets to spare with batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scoring with 81.

During the game, one moment left many talking on social media, involving the dismissal of Hardik Pandya and the bowler Wayne Parnell’s unique send-off. Parnell bowled a seam-up delivery that lacked bounce and beat the batter all ends to send the leg stump cartwheeling.

Hardik looked to back away and cut it but failed to make a contact as and clean bowled. Following the dismissal, Parnell showed the ‘heart’ sign with his hands, an act that went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma lavished praise on Heinrich Klassen for his match-winning knock against India in the second T20I of the five-match series in Cuttack on Sunday. Chasing 149 for the win, Klassen took the game away from India with a 46-ball 81 as South Africa romped home with four wickets to spare to go 2-0 up at Barabati Stadium.

“It was a tricky chase, Bhuvi bowled well, he made the ball talk upfront. It could have been clinical towards the end, but we will take that. We really needed someone to take it deep. That’s the role I play in the game, to close it off. There’s a learning I can take from this game, will try better in the next game. We knew it wasn`t going to be an easy chase, but we were confident,” said Bavuma in a post-match presentation.

“We knew we had to execute our plans, and we had to be clinical. We can use him (Miller) at 5 or 6. Klaasen is someone who can do the damage in a couple of balls. He (Klaasen) adds a lot of value to our batting. Whatever your role is, you need to execute as well as you can,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)