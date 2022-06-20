NewsCricket
INDIA VS SA 2022

India vs SA 5th T20: Fans troll BCCI after Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium roof leaks, WATCH

The experience was not one to be cherished for fans as water leakage at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium roof got them drenched during the India vs South Africa 5th T20.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a bumper Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights deal worth over Rs 48,000 crore last week. In spite of that, cricket facilities in some part of the country left a lot to be desired. The fifth and final T20 game between India and South Africa was washed out after just 3.3 overs but video emerged from the game of the roof at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium leading and the video has now gone viral.

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured that the money would be used to revamp stadiums and facilities. Fans would hope that happens soon with the 50-ver World Cup set to take place in India.

While it rained on Sunday, fans waited in the stadium hoping the game would start. Unfortunately, the experience was not one to be cherished for fans as water leakage in the Chinnaswamy stadium roof got them drenched.

Here is the video of the poor facilities at the venue where IPL matches are regularly played…

India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series after the last game here on Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible. Meanwhile, South Africa stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj expressed disappointment after the fifth T20I against India got abandoned due to rain.

“Very disappointed we didn’t get a full game for the end of an exciting tour. We started pretty well, pity we could not see the outcome. We can’t control the weather. We tried a few combinations. Still a work in progress for Australia. You may still see changes,” said Maharaj after the match got abandoned.

“I am sure the future series against India will be interesting like this one. We were disappointed with our performance in the last two games. We carried our confidence from past tours at the same time we didn’t want to take anything for granted,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)

