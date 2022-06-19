After eight days and four matches, the T20I series between India and South Africa is all set for a winner-takes-it-all decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 19). However, the bad news for fans is that the match could be marred by the weather, with rain expected to play spoilsport on Sunday.

According to Weather.com, there is a 76% chance of rainfall during the game, which could lead to a stop-start affair, while AccuWeather predicts 53% of rain in the day and 34% in the night with a cloud cover of 99% for the most part of the day. The temperature in Bengaluru on Sunday will range between 20 and 26°C. The wind will be flowing from the west at 10-15 kmph. Humidity will be between 79-91%.

As per the weather forecast, there is a high chance of thunderstorms just a few hours ahead of the start of play and also a chance of rain at the start of play, which might delay the toss or the start time of the match, which is scheduled to commence from 7 pm IST.





It is worth noting that at least 5 overs-a-side could decide the winner of the match and the series. The following rules will be implemented if the match is interrupted due to rain:

16.4.1.1 - If, due to suspension of play after the start of the match, the number of overs in the innings of either team has to be revised to a lesser number than originally allotted (minimum of 5 overs), then a revised target score (to win) should be set for the number of overs which the team batting second will have the opportunity of facing. This revised target is to be calculated using DLS. The target set will always be a whole number and one run less will constitute a Tie.

16.4.2.1 - If the innings of the side batting second is suspended (with at least 5 overs bowled) and it is not possible for the match to be resumed, the match will be decided by comparison with the DLS 'Par Score' determined at the instant of the suspension using DLS. If the score is equal to the par score, the match is a Tie. Otherwise the result is a victory, or defeat, by the margin of runs by which the score exceeds, or falls short of, the Par Score.

However, the good news is that the drainage system at Chinnaswamy Stadium is superb and it might save the match from getting cancelled. But, the chances for a full 40-over game are very less and the series decider could witness the Duckworth-Lewis method coming into play.