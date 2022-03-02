India vs SL 1st Test: Virat Kohli 38 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid in THIS elite list

Former India captain Virat Kohli is set for a major landmark in his career when he plays his 100th Test. The momentous game will be against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Mohali beginning on Friday (March 4).

Notably, the 33-year old Kohli, who made his Test debut against the West Indies at Kingston in 2011, has scored 7962 runs from 99 red-ball matches at an average of 50.39 and the elegant batter needs just 38 runs more to complete 8000 runs in Test cricket.

Kohli will become only the sixth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman, to achieve the feat.

Also, during the upcoming Mohali Test, the Delhi batter will become the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests after Tendulkar (200), Dravid (163), Laxman (134), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103), and Virender Sehwag (103).

Meanwhile, BCCI on Tuesday (March 1) announced that Kohli's landmark 100th match will be played in front of spectators, reversing an earlier decision to hold the game behind closed doors.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Kohli playing his 100th Test match. Punjab Cricket Association confirmed that the Test match will be held at 50 percent stadium capacity.

''The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors,'' Shah said in the statement.

''The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match,'' he added.