India vs SL 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma nears BIG captaincy record; stands on verge of surpassing Virat Kohli in THIS elite list

After a thumping victory in the first T20I, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to continue the winning momentum and clinch the three-match series when they face Sri Lanka in the second T20l, in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Notably, Team India are on a winning spree as they have so far registered 10 T20I wins in a row. Since the loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021, the Men in Blue haven’t lost any match in the shortest format of the game.

India’s 10 T20I wins in a row:

66 runs vs Afghanistan 8 wickets vs Scotland 9 wickets vs Namibia 5 wickets vs New Zealand 7 wickets vs New Zealand 73 runs vs New Zealand 6 wickets vs West Indies 8 runs vs West Indies 17 runs vs West Indies 62 runs vs Sri Lanka

Interestingly, the win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka will not only seal the series and continue India’s winning momentum, but it will also see Rohit Sharma becoming the T20I captain with most ever wins at home.

Rohit has led India to 15 wins in 16 matches at home in the shortest format. He has two more T20I wins than Virat Kohli and five more than MS Dhoni at home. Overall, the ‘hitman’ is currently tied with England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand's Kane Williamson and the victory against Sri Lanka in the penultimate T20I will mean that Rohit will become the most successful T20I captain at home.

Also, since taking over as the T20I captain, Rohit has led India to a 3-0 victory against New Zealand, a 3-0 victory against West Indies. So, if Team India register a victory on Saturday then it will be Rohit’s third consecutive series victory since becoming a full-time captain of the format in November 2021.

Overall, Rohit has 22 wins in 24 matches as T20I captain in his career and under his leadership, Team India had also claimed the No.1 spot in T20I rankings after the 3-0 series sweep over West Indies.

Moreover, Rohit is on the verge of surpassing Kohli to become the fastest Indian captain to complete 1000 runs as T20I captain. The opener has so far scored 981 runs in 26 innings and need just 19 runs to reach the milestone. Kohli had taken 30 innings to complete 1000 runs as T20I skipper while MS Dhoni reached the feat in 57 innings thus being the slowest among all India T20I captains.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit surpassed New Zealand batter Martin Guptill and former India skipper Kohli to become the leading run-getter in Twenty20 Internationals during the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Milestone - Captain @ImRo45 now sits atop the leading run-scorer in T20Is list #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4SzIDCXuTM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2022

The 34-year-old batter scored a 32-ball 44 in 115th innings in the shortest format to take his tally to 3307 runs and in the process, he overtook Guptill (3299 runs in 108 innings) and Kohli, who has 3296 runs from 89 innings.

Meanwhile, if India manage to clean sweep Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20 series, then they will jointly hold the record of most consecutive T20 wins. Afghanistan currently hold the record for most consecutive wins with 12 and the Men in Blue are just two wins away.