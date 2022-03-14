India vs SL 2nd Test: R Ashwin surpasses Dale Steyn to achieve THIS big feat

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed South African pacer Dale Steyn's tally of 439 Test wickets here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Ashwin bagged his 440th Test wicket on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The veteran spinner, who removed Dhananjaya de Silva for his 440th Test wicket, has now become the 8th highest wicket-taker in the history of red-ball cricket.

Notably, Ashwin went on to pick two more wickets after removing Silva to take his total Test wickets tally to 442.

Ashwin trails the likes of Muthiah Muralidaran (800), Shane Warne (708), and James Anderson (640) - the top 3. However, he is third among currently active players, behind Anderson and Stuart Broad (537).

Ashwin is, at present, India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble who has 619 wickets in the longest format of the game.

In the first Test match of the series in Mohali, Ashwin had overtaken Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the longest format.

Meanwhile, India registered an emphatic 238-run victory against Sri Lanka on Monday as they bowled out the visitors for 208 in the second innings of the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma-led team wrapped up the Test match inside three days and have swept the two-match series 2-0.

Notably, India also pocketed 12 points as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) tally.