हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

India vs SL 2nd Test: Virat Kohli fans ARRESTED due to THIS reason

According to police, an FIR has been filed against them in the Cubbon Park police station limits. The accused fans -- one from Kalaburagi and the others from Bengaluru -- will be produced before court.  

India vs SL 2nd Test: Virat Kohli fans ARRESTED due to THIS reason
File image (Source: Twitter)

Four fans of cricketer Virat Kohli have been taken into custody for breaching security cover to click selfies with their favourite star in Bengaluru, the police said on Monday (March 14).

According to police, an FIR has been filed against them in the Cubbon Park police station limits. The accused fans -- one from Kalaburagi and the others from Bengaluru -- will be produced before court.

They have been booked for trespassing and violating security protocols. The accused ran towards Virat Kohli all of a sudden, slipping past the security personnel to take selfies with the cricketer at around 10.15 pm on Sunday.

Though Virat obliged his fans, their misadventure has landed them in trouble.

The incident happened at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on the second day of the D/N Test between India and Sri Lanka. Notably, in the sixth over of Sri Lanka's second innings, Kusal Mendis was taking treatment after being hit by a Mohammed Shami delivery, and at that time, some fans sensed an opportunity to see their star player from close and managed to breach the fenced area and ran towards Kohli.

The Cubbon Park police took them into custody immediately. Two of the accused are said to be minors.

Bengaluru is the second home for the Indian cricketer as his actress wife Anushka Sharma is from the city. The fans in Bengaluru have a special bond with Virat as he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2022Virat KohliBengaluru
Next
Story

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp power South Africa past England for third win

Must Watch

PT4M15S

Ukraine Russia War Update: 19th day of Russia-Ukraine war, watch 25 top news